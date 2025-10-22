PHS students use VR to learn about Holocaust

Students in Mrs. Trahan’s Holocaust class at PHS were granted a remarkable opportunity to enhance their studies through virtual reality. Thanks to a scholarship from the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, the museum loaned VR headsets to the class. Through five unique virtual experiences, students engaged in listening to survivors as they shared their childhood experiences and survival stories. This virtual experience proved to be both valuable and deeply moving, as the students explored childhood hometowns, concentration camps and heard firsthand accounts from survivors. (Photo provided)

