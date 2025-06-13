Out and About: Flag Day, blood drive, and language

This Saturday, June 14, is Flag Day. Every year, American Legion Post #170 gets together with the BPOE Lodge #1248 to celebrate Flag Day. This year the event will take place at the Elks Lodge at 4 PM. The Elks will present a short program explaining the history of the American flag. Following their presentation, the American Legion will conduct a flag burning ceremony. It will symbolize the proper disposal of American flags that have served their purpose and are tattered and worn. The public is always invited to attend these annual celebrations. The Elks Lodge is located on the northwest corner of West Michigan Avenue and Hooker Street.

Advance notice of an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive. On Tuesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., the St. Joseph County Association of Realtors will host a blood drive at their location, 150 W. Main St., in Centreville. St. Joe County is always in need of blood donors, so make the time and make a difference.

I took two years of Spanish in high school and wish I could take another course in Conversational Spanish. Another course that many men wish was available is a course in “Women’s Language”. This would not be a class that would teach you how to speak, but would be a class where men might be able to better understand what a woman really means when she speaks. A lot of body language is involved, so we must be very attentive. Here are eight examples that might help men get along better with the opposite sex:

When she says “I’m fine”: She wants you to ask again and genuinely listen.

When she gets silent: She’s overthinking about what’s bothering her.

When she looks away: She’s hiding her emotions, not her feelings.

When she asks too many questions: She’s seeking reassurance, not control.

When she argues with you: She cares deeply and doesn’t want to lose you.

When she seeks your attention: She’s longing for love, not validation.

When she cries in front of you: She’s showing you her trust and vulnerability.

When she holds your hand tightly: She’s silently asking you to never let her go.

This week is Water Festival. Make sure to take some time and get down to Scidmore Park, downtown, the west downtown parking lot for the rides, and of course, the Lions Service Center. There’s plenty to do for everyone in the family, so join the community for fun and entertainment.

Five ways to avoid a fight in marriage:

Stay calm and composed.

Communicate openly and honestly.

Show appreciation regularly.

Don’t raise your voice.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.