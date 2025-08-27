Township dedicates ‘Canary’ sculpture

Saugatuck Township treasurer Jon Helmich, trustee Brenda Marcy and manager Daniel DeFranco with art impresario Maryjo Lemanski.

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

You can’t miss Saugatuck Township’s first public art piece “Canary in a Coal Mine.”

The 11-foot-tall yellow steel sculpture went up this May as centerpiece in the year-old Blue Star Highway/Old Allegan Road roundabout.

At a dedication ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 20, township officials and art advocate Maryjo Lemanski unveiled a roadside plaque citing creator Shawn Phillip Morin of Bowling Green, Ohio plus donors the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Nick Cappelletti of Capizzo Studio and the entire township.

The sculpture’s title relates to the phase, “canary in a coal mine,” dating back to 1911 when coal miners would take a canary into a mine. The bird would fly out of the mine when it sensed carbon monoxide, an environmental danger with potentially fatal consequences. While the practice is no longer used, the phrase continues to live on.

Morin’s art piece features two yellow shapes at the top and bottom suggesting a bird form that has been transformed. The two long columns represent the coal mine shaft where the space between is narrow and almost impossible to enter.

“This piece is very important to us,” said township manager Daniel DeFranco. “(The roundabout) is not only a huge safety infrastructure improvement the township’s made, but also a beautification of the Blue Star corridor.

“We see this as the start of something bigger,” he continued. “We have a vision to transform Blue Star into a walkable, beautiful pedestrian corridor that’s friendly for both residents and businesses.”



The sculpture was funded in part by a $4,050 grant from the CVB and a $1,000 donation from Capizzo Studio, just north of the roundabout.

“Saugatuck Township,” said Maryjo Lemanski, founder of the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Area Arts Initiative, who worked with Morin and township officials to bring the sculpture here, “saw an opportunity to enhance the roundabout with this bright yellow abstract work, which will not only signal drivers from a distance to slow down, but it will also project the image that these communities promote progressive and innovative art.”

“Recognizing that this is the first public sculpture installed in Saugatuck Township, the intention was to select a work that makes a strong visual statement.”

“It’s a testament to Shawn Morin’s vision and Saugatuck Township’s spirit, said township treasurer Jon Helmrich. ‘Canary’ serves as a reminder of our deep history as the Art Coast of Michigan and the symbol of our vibrant future.

“Let us cherish the sculpture and the positive impact that it will have in our community for years to come. It’s the gateway to the Saugatuck/Douglas communities, welcoming residents and visitors to our beautiful town,” he said.