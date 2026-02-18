Plainwell schools to host Family Connection Night workshop

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Strong families don’t just happen—they’re built through communication, understanding and the ability to work through challenges together.

Plainwell Community Schools hopes to help families do just that during an upcoming Family Connection Night workshop on Thursday, March 12.

The free event, held in partnership with Clayful, is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Plainwell High School cafeteria. Parents, teens and children are all encouraged to attend.

The workshop will focus on helping families develop tools they can use in everyday life, including managing stress together, setting healthy boundaries, working through conflict and saying “no” with confidence.

Organizers say the event will feature hands-on activities and real-life scenarios designed to help families practice those skills in a supportive setting.

Free dinner, transportation and childcare will be provided, removing barriers that might otherwise prevent families from participating.

The event is part of Plainwell Community Schools’ ongoing partnership with Clayful, a mental health coaching platform the district adopted in 2022 to support student well-being.

Clayful connects students with trained coaches through a secure, chat-based system, allowing them to receive support quickly—often within about a minute. The service is designed to help students navigate everyday challenges such as stress, anxiety and peer relationships, while also providing support during more difficult situations.

The platform is available around the clock and includes safeguards to ensure student safety, including protocols that alert school officials or families if a student is at risk.

Plainwell Community Schools was among the first districts in Michigan to implement Clayful, viewing it as a proactive step to support students’ mental health and provide additional resources beyond the classroom.

In addition to offering direct support to students, the partnership also includes opportunities like Family Connection Night, which help parents and guardians learn strategies to strengthen communication and relationships at home.

Those interested in attending the March 12 workshop can register online at clayful.co/plainwell.