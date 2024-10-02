Write in school board votes Nov. 5

Voters for Saugatuck Public Schools board seats will have to write in candidates’ names during the general election Nov. 5.

The district will have five seats available: four for four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2028; and one two-partial seat ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Five individuals completed documentation needed on time for their names to appear on the ballot, but due to an administrative delay those petitions were not submitted to Allegan County prior to the legal filing deadline. As a result, no candidate names will be on the ballot.

As of Sept. 27, candidates filing declarations of intent with the county for the four-year seats are incumbents Amanda Frank and Frank Marro II, plus Lisa Greenwood and James “Jay” Woods.

Mary Ihle has filed for the two-year seat.

The district apologized Friday for any inconvenience this may cause constituents. To have questions addressed, email board president Laura Zangara at lzangara@saugatuckps.com.