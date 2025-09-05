Sturgis swim/dive second at SCC Relay

BATTLE CREEK — The Sturgis girls swim and dive team competed at the SCC Relay held in Battle Creek last week, and with a score of 240, placed second on the day.

Host Harper Creek finished first with 317 points. Plainwell placed third behind Sturgis with 224 points, followed by South Haven (218), Marshall (213), Otsego (186), Hastings (158), and Allegan (138).

The Lady Trojans captured one first-place finish during the meet, with Brooklyn Draper, Mia Feyes, Stella Males and Ainsley Gump swimming to a time of 4:49.21 in the 400 backstroke relay. The 300 butterfly relay trio of Gump, Draper and Males placed fourth, while the 200 free relay team of Lilly Whitehead, Katelyn Halling, Kylie Ross and Ava Albarran also swam to a fourth-place time of 2:01.74.

There were numerous fifth-place finishes for Sturgis, with Feyes, Whitehead, Draper and Sydney Herblet finishing the 400-medley relay in 5:15.38, while the 800 free relay squad of Gump, Maddilyn Weiderman, Haley Gillette and Herblet clocked in at 10:33.04. The 400 I.M. relay foursome of Albarran, Ella Whitehead, Kylie Rose and Males came in at 5:44.04, while in the 400 breaststroke relay, Halling, Stella Barry, Weiderman and Lilly Whitehead finished in 6:30.90. Rounding out the Lady Trojans effort, the 400 free relay quartet of Albarran, Herblet, Cora Taylor and Feyes recorded a time of 4:54.18.

